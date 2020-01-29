Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Gap Up to $324.00

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $317.50, but opened at $324.00. Broadcom shares last traded at $311.55, with a volume of 2,082,129 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

The company has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.73 and a 200-day moving average of $296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

