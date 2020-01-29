Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.42

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$56.42 and last traded at C$55.63, with a volume of 5779 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.82.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$54.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.36.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

