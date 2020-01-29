Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,719.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $850.49 and a one year high of $1,764.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,572.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,379.34.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total value of $1,084,287.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,682 shares of company stock worth $2,615,335. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.