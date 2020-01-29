Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,007,000 after purchasing an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,524,000 after purchasing an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,020,000 after purchasing an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 119.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 437,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,004,000 after purchasing an additional 238,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $45.97 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $4,181,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

