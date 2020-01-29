Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) Short Interest Up 13.7% in January

Cadiz Inc (NASDAQ:CDZI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDZI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $771,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 59.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after acquiring an additional 155,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter valued at $257,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

CDZI stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Cadiz has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $13.15.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.