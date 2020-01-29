Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $321,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,707,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,995.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $347,829.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,047 shares of company stock worth $7,497,064. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FN opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $68.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

