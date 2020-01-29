Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $232,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 2,800.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRSC stock opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Providence Service had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter.

In other The Providence Service news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

