Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $239,000 in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,736 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,940,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,013,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,144,000 after acquiring an additional 86,415 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 214,866 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 814,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,976,000 after acquiring an additional 97,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 726,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Corp has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

