Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $248,000 in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,024 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1 year low of $73.57 and a 1 year high of $102.70. The company has a market capitalization of $126.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUD. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

