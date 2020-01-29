Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $250,000 in Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,431 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBSB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.