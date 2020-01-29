Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $254,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,692,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $161.60 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

