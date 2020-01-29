Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $260,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NGG opened at $66.06 on Wednesday. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGG. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.