Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $264,000 in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 1st Source by 557.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRCE. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In related news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). 1st Source had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

