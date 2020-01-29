Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $271,000 in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 71,894 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,358 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $975,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPWR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 target price on SunPower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

SPWR opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.19. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.29 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.