Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 299,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.75 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.