Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $78.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.93. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 85.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

