Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

ESTE opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $296.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

