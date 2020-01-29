Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 36,240 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

