Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 2,621 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $113.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $95.71 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.84 million. Research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Also, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,107,850 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

