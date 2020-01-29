Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in M/I Homes by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in M/I Homes in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in M/I Homes by 115.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MHO opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.91.

MHO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

