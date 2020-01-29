Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 18,746 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $114,069,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Flex by 409.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,470,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 506.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,326,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,769 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 197.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 433,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 288,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Flex Ltd has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLEX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

