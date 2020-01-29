Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 267 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,494.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,441 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of AKAM opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.78 and a 12 month high of $97.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

