Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,153 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after buying an additional 633,633 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after buying an additional 294,759 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 533.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,726,000 after buying an additional 240,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 474,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after buying an additional 133,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Bank of America began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

