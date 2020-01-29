Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 573 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after buying an additional 560,378 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $46,147,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 264,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,270,000 after buying an additional 139,922 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,385,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 155,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 68,779 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $213.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.82.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $553,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 7,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $1,573,848.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,522.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,260,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $233.33 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $588.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

