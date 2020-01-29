Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $234,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after acquiring an additional 153,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $732,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 54,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $4,699,655.75. Insiders have sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,647 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.