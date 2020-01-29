Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,940,000 after buying an additional 363,579 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,916,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 127,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,376,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after buying an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 752,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 17,758 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

