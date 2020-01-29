Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Senior Investment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $8.11.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

