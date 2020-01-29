Canaccord Genuity Group (CF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Canaccord Genuity Group to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.50 million.

Shares of CF stock opened at C$4.99 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.51 million and a P/E ratio of 9.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.13.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, an independent and full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

