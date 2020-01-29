Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.23% from the stock’s previous close.

HALO has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.20.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $211,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

