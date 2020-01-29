Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $1,062,652.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,576.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

