Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.03 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. On average, analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -499.55 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.13. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

