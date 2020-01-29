Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 129 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in 3M by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,158,000 after purchasing an additional 129,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,110,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,594,000 after purchasing an additional 43,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

MMM opened at $165.58 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.46 and a 200-day moving average of $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.