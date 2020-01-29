Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.72. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

