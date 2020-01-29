Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after buying an additional 2,509,197 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,352,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,735,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after buying an additional 1,305,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,339,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.