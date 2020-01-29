Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $144.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.17. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $107.44 and a 52-week high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

