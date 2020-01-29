Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 257 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,209,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $471,045,000 after acquiring an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.45.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $437.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.24. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

