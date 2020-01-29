Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 422 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 115.2% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA stock opened at $316.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.91 and its 200 day moving average is $351.83. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cfra lowered shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

