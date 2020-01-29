Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,149,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 418,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 59,852 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $866,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

