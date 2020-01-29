Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,663,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,529,000 after buying an additional 185,701 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after buying an additional 94,693 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nucor by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after buying an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Nucor by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

