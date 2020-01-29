Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,549,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,066,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,019,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,130,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200-day moving average is $68.62.

