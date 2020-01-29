Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,446,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,690 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $125.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

