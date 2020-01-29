Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,775 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,216 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,947,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,434,000 after purchasing an additional 510,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,547,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,217,000 after acquiring an additional 213,535 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 645,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,356,000 after acquiring an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 628,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,332 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

SHV opened at $110.59 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.55.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

