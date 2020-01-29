Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $75.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.14. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

