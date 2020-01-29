Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Nomura in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the stock’s current price.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Shares of CCL opened at $46.50 on Monday. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Carnival’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,273,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 18.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after buying an additional 372,271 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Carnival by 2,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 333,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,948,000 after buying an additional 317,943 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Carnival by 1,001.9% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 346,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

