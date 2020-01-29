Catenae Innovation (LON:CTEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Shares of Catenae Innovation PLC (LON:CTEA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.73 ($0.01), with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $234,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.05.

Catenae Innovation Company Profile (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Milestone and Oil Productions. The Milestone segment exploits intellectual property and holds licenses. The Oil Productions segment offers multiplatform digital production services.

