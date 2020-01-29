Cavco Industries (CVCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

