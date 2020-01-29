CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Update

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 922,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $135.46 on Wednesday. CDW has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.62.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 over the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

