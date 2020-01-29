Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,500 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 952,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:CETV opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Central European Media Enterprises has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CETV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central European Media Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

