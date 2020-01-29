Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDAY. Citigroup raised Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $72.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.59. Ceridian HCM has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $74.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 119.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $8,909,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

