Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 10.8% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,665,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

